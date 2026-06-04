Air India Express Kochi-Bahrain flight canceled after Kuwait airport attack
India
An Air India Express flight from Kochi to Bahrain was canceled on Wednesday after an attack at the international airport in Kuwait led to the closure of Kuwaiti airspace.
All 119 passengers on flight IX 439 were offloaded and sent back, according to airport officials.
Air India Express suspends Kuwait flights
Air India Express has suspended all Kuwait flights until June 6, 2026, and is reaching out to affected passengers directly.
If your plans are hit, you can manage bookings or cancelations online, and there is a 24/7 virtual assistant Tia ready for questions on its website or WhatsApp (+91 63600 12345).
The airline says it is keeping an eye on things and will update travelers as needed.