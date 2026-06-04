Air India Express Kochi-Bahrain flight canceled after Kuwait airport attack

Air India Express suspends Kuwait flights

Air India Express has suspended all Kuwait flights until June 6, 2026, and is reaching out to affected passengers directly.

If your plans are hit, you can manage bookings or cancelations online, and there is a 24/7 virtual assistant Tia ready for questions on its website or WhatsApp (+91 63600 12345).

The airline says it is keeping an eye on things and will update travelers as needed.