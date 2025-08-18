Next Article
Air India flight aborts take-off due to engine issue: Report
Air India had to cancel its Zurich-to-Delhi flight on August 17, 2024, citing a technical issue.
A passenger on board reported that the flight aborted take-off due to an engine issue.
This happened even though their Boeing 787s recently passed technical checks with no problems found.
The incident is another reminder of the airline's ongoing struggles with technical glitches.
Airline offers alternative flights, hotel stays, refunds
To help out stranded travelers, Air India is offering alternative flights, hotel stays, and either full refunds or free rescheduling.
Similar issues have caused other recent disruptions too—like an aborted take-off in Kochi and a canceled Milan-Delhi route—despite repeated promises from the airline's CEO about improved reliability.