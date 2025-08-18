Air India flight aborts take-off due to engine issue: Report India Aug 18, 2025

Air India had to cancel its Zurich-to-Delhi flight on August 17, 2024, citing a technical issue.

A passenger on board reported that the flight aborted take-off due to an engine issue.

This happened even though their Boeing 787s recently passed technical checks with no problems found.

The incident is another reminder of the airline's ongoing struggles with technical glitches.