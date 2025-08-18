Next Article
Mumbai schools shut for today amid heavy rains
Mumbai schools are getting a rain break today (Monday, August 18, 2025) after the BMC called off classes for afternoon shifts.
The IMD has put out an orange alert, warning of more downpours.
Several areas, like Andheri Subway, are already waterlogged—so traffic's crawling and visibility is pretty rough.
Local trains running late
Local trains—a lifeline for many—are running 15-20 minutes late thanks to the weather.
Officials are urging everyone to skip non-essential trips and keep an eye on updates.
If you need help or info, BMC's emergency number (1916) is open.
More rain is expected this week, so stay safe and check advisories before heading out.