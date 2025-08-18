Next Article
'Operation Sindoor' not only clarified India's diplomatic support: Lt Gen
After the Pahalgam massacre earlier this year, India launched "Operation Sindoor" in May, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.
Retired Lt Gen Vinod Khandare says the operation not only clarified which countries stand with India diplomatically but also highlighted some internal security gaps that need attention.
India should respond wisely to Pakistan provocations: Khandare
Lt Gen Khandare pointed out that war comes with a big economic price tag, so he urged India to respond wisely to provocations from Pakistan—keeping long-term growth goals for 2047 in mind.
He also suggested India should learn from Israel and Ukraine about protecting civilians, especially as threats like drones and missiles become more common near border areas.