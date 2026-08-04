Air India Phuket-Delhi flight encounters turbulence, 14 injured
What's the story
An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi, AI2379, experienced severe turbulence on Tuesday, August 4. The Airbus A320 aircraft reportedly dropped about 300 feet shortly before landing in Delhi. At least 10 passengers and four crew members sustained injuries, including one cabin crew member who suffered serious injuries, and were later taken to a medical facility at Delhi's airport for treatment.
Official statement
Airline provides support to affected passengers
Air India confirmed the incident in a statement, saying all passengers and crew disembarked safely after landing.
"There have been no serious injuries as of now," an airline spokesperson said, adding, "The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain Air India's highest priority. We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation," a spokesperson said.
Passenger's account
Legal action against airline
A passenger on board the flight recalled a sudden jolt about 90 minutes into the journey.
The aircraft dropped and swayed violently for two to three minutes, injuring several people.
The passenger said most of those on board were affected and that they would be taking legal action against Air India over the incident.
Twitter Post
Footage from inside the aircraft
हवा में जोर से हिला AIR INDIA का विमान, सीट बेल्ट के बिना उछले यात्री! फुकेट-दिल्ली एयर इंडिया फ्लाइट में टर्बुलेंस का खौफनाक मंजर pic.twitter.com/gPADzVQSYt— Shashannk Shekhaar Mshra (@shekharmishra23) August 4, 2026
Past occurrences
Similar incident over a year ago
This incident comes over a year after IndiGo's Delhi-Srinagar flight faced severe hailstorm-induced turbulence while approaching Srinagar. The aircraft's nose cone was damaged during the landing attempt.
In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol revealed over 350 significant technical defects were reported in domestic and international flights between January and June this year.