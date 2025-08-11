Next Article
Air India flight makes emergency landing due to technical snag
An Air India flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi had to make an unexpected stop in Chennai on Sunday night because of a suspected technical snag and bad weather.
Thankfully, everyone landed safely around 10:35pm.
This isn't the first time lately—Air India's been dealing with a string of similar technical issues across its fleet.
Here's the airline's official statement
After landing, engineers checked out the plane, and Air India started arranging alternate travel so everyone could still reach their destinations.
The airline apologized for the hassle and acknowledged their Chennai ground staff for stepping up and helping passengers through the disruption.