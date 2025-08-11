Man shot dead by brother-in-law over inter-caste marriage: UP police
In Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, 22-year-old Navneet Kori was shot dead on Sunday morning, just two months after marrying a woman from his village—whose brother, Rajneesh Kori, is now the main accused.
The couple's marriage went against the woman's family wishes, and tensions remained high.
Navneet was attacked while out in the fields and didn't survive his injuries.
Rajneesh missing; forensic teams examining evidence
Police have filed a murder case against Rajneesh, who is currently missing.
Forensic teams are examining evidence from the scene and Navneet's body has been sent for post-mortem.
Authorities have stepped up security in the village to keep things calm.
As Additional Superintendent of Police Akhand Pratap Singh put it, "The motive appears to be a dispute over the marriage."
The investigation is ongoing as police continue their search for Rajneesh.