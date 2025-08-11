Man shot dead by brother-in-law over inter-caste marriage: UP police

Rajneesh missing; forensic teams examining evidence

Police have filed a murder case against Rajneesh, who is currently missing.

Forensic teams are examining evidence from the scene and Navneet's body has been sent for post-mortem.

Authorities have stepped up security in the village to keep things calm.

As Additional Superintendent of Police Akhand Pratap Singh put it, "The motive appears to be a dispute over the marriage."

The investigation is ongoing as police continue their search for Rajneesh.