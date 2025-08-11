Modi's Bengaluru Metro launch speech: AI, semiconductors, top-3 economy focus
At the Bengaluru Metro launch, PM Modi said India's next big goal is to be self-reliant in technology.
He spotlighted Digital India, the AI Mission, and the Semiconductor Mission as key moves for making India a global AI leader and boosting homegrown chip production—all part of aiming for top-three economy status by 2027-28.
PM lauds local defense breakthroughs
Modi gave a shoutout to Bengaluru's tech brains for driving defense breakthroughs like Operation Sindoor, which used Make in India tech.
He also highlighted new defense deals—like Axiscades's ₹224 crore contract with the Army.
Zero defect, 0 effect standard for Indian products
Modi called for Indian products to hit "zero defect, zero effect" standards—meaning great quality without harming the environment.
He pointed to a ₹1 lakh crore research scheme helping startups with low-interest funds.
Wrapping up, he urged states to work together on citizen welfare and cut outdated laws that slow things down.