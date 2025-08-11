Modi's Bengaluru Metro launch speech: AI, semiconductors, top-3 economy focus India Aug 11, 2025

At the Bengaluru Metro launch, PM Modi said India's next big goal is to be self-reliant in technology.

He spotlighted Digital India, the AI Mission, and the Semiconductor Mission as key moves for making India a global AI leader and boosting homegrown chip production—all part of aiming for top-three economy status by 2027-28.