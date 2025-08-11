PM Modi inaugurates new housing complex for MPs

These flats aren't just about convenience—they've earned a GRIHA 3-star green building rating for energy and water efficiency. Built with earthquake-resistant tech and accessibility features for people with disabilities, the complex is all about smart design and sustainability.

More than just living spaces

The building packs in spaces for official duties, staff quarters, and even community activities.

Security is tight, maintenance is streamlined thanks to its vertical layout, and during the launch PM Modi planted a tree and chatted with workers—highlighting that it's not just about buildings but also about creating a supportive community.