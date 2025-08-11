PM Modi inaugurates new housing complex for MPs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently opened a brand-new housing complex for Members of Parliament at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, New Delhi.
With 184 multi-storey flats designed for both living and working, the project aims to solve the long-standing housing crunch for MPs by bringing them closer to Parliament.
Eco-friendly and sustainable
These flats aren't just about convenience—they've earned a GRIHA 3-star green building rating for energy and water efficiency.
Built with earthquake-resistant tech and accessibility features for people with disabilities, the complex is all about smart design and sustainability.
More than just living spaces
The building packs in spaces for official duties, staff quarters, and even community activities.
Security is tight, maintenance is streamlined thanks to its vertical layout, and during the launch PM Modi planted a tree and chatted with workers—highlighting that it's not just about buildings but also about creating a supportive community.