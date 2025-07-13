Next Article
Air India followed Boeing directive for Dreamliner module replacement
An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12.
While the plane had its Throttle Control Module replaced twice in recent years (as per Boeing's safety schedule), these updates aren't linked to the current investigation.
The real focus is on why the fuel control switches were found off right after takeoff.
US authorities flagged this issue in 2018
India's air safety team is looking into those disengaged fuel switches, which could be a big clue.
Back in 2018, US aviation authorities flagged this exact issue and suggested airlines check for it—Air India didn't do those checks since they weren't mandatory.
Meanwhile, Boeing says they're fully supporting the investigation and working with all authorities involved.