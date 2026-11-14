Air India maintained US schedules during FAA ground stop
While thousands of US flights were canceled or delayed after communications problems at regional air traffic control centers and the FAA imposed a nationwide ground stop, Air India managed to keep its flights to New York, Newark, and San Francisco running smoothly.
The airline confirmed that all its U.S.-bound and return flights arrived on time, even as the rest of US airspace faced major disruptions.
FAA ordered nationwide ground stop
On Friday, the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop because of communication failures at regional air traffic control centers, causing more than 2,500 flight cancelations and hundreds more delays.
Despite the disruption, Air India, the Tata Group-owned full-service carrier flying these US routes, kept things moving for its passengers.