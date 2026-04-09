Air India Mumbai Bengaluru flight returns amid suspected technical glitch
India
An Air India flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru had to turn back soon after takeoff on Thursday because of a suspected technical glitch.
The crew acted fast, putting safety first and getting everyone back to Mumbai without any drama.
Air India arranged replacement aircraft, apologized
Once back, the original plane went in for checks as per protocol. Air India arranged another aircraft so travelers could still make it to Bengaluru.
Ground staff were there to help out, and the airline apologized for the unexpected delay.