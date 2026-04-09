Liverpool's Champions League hopes dented by Paris Saint-Germain: Key stats

Liverpool's hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-finals suffered a major blow as they lost 2-0 to defending champions Paris Saint-Germain . The first leg of the quarter-final was held at Parc des Princes, where Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored for PSG. This marks Liverpool's fourth consecutive away defeat, a streak they haven't seen since April 2012. Here's more.

Match highlights Mamardashvili keeps Liverpool in the game The match was largely dominated by PSG, who had several chances to extend their lead. However, poor finishing from the hosts and some brilliant saves from Liverpool's Giorgi Mamardashvili kept the scoreline down. Mamardashvili denied attempts from Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi with impressive saves. Despite being outclassed throughout the match, Liverpool managed to keep the deficit at two goals.

Controversies Controversial VAR decisions and lack of shots for Liverpool The match also saw some controversial VAR decisions. PSG were denied a penalty after Ibrahima Konate was cleared of a foul on Warren Zaire-Emery, while Liverpool escaped punishment for a push on Nuno Mendes. Despite these controversies, Liverpool's performance was disappointing as they only managed three shots with none hitting the target. They will have to show significant improvement in the second leg at Anfield if they hope to turn this tie around and keep their Champions League dreams alive.

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Do you know? Doue attains this Champions League feat As per Opta, at 20 years and 309 days, Doue became the 6th-youngest player to reach 10 goals in the Champions League (behind Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham, and Karim Benzema).

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Information Unwanted record for the Reds As per Squawka, Liverpool failed to have a shot on target in a Champions League game for the first time since the November 25, 2020, against Atalanta.

Match stats Here are the match stats PSG had six shots on target from 18 attempts. As mentioned, the Reds failed to clock a shot on target from three attempts. Arne Slot's Liverpool had nine touches in the oppositon box. PSG managed 39 such touches. The home team had 74% ball possession and completed 683 passes. Liverpool completed only 189 passes.