IPL 2026, KKR vs LSG: Decoding key player battles

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match No. 15 of IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. KKR are yet to win a game this season and their last match against Punjab Kings was washed out, leaving them with just one point so far. On the other hand, LSG are riding high on confidence after a thrilling last-over victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ahead of the contest, here are the player battles.

#1 Sunil Narine vs Rishabh Pant Veteran KKR spinner Sunil Narine has had a disappomting start this season. Narine, who was ill and missed KKR's no-result affair against Punjab Kings on Monday, is expected to start against LSG. He will be keen to stop LSG skipper Rishabh Pant, who comes into this contest on the back of a match-winning fifty against SRH. As per ESPNcricinfo, across 9 IPL innings, Pant owns 52 runs against Narine without being dismissed. Pant has faced 46 balls (SR: 113.04).

#2 Mohammed Shami vs Finn Allen LSG's Mohammed Shami has been in great form with the ball this season. Shami clocked 1/28 against Delhi Capitals before shining with a spell of 4-0-9-2 against SRH. He dismissed Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head during the powerplay. KKR's Finn Allen will need to be wary of veteran Shami. Allen has looked in an aggressive touch but will need to be watchful against Shami.

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