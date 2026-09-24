Air India pilot removed from Zurich-Delhi flight after alcohol detection
India
An Air India pilot was taken off a Zurich to Delhi flight after ground staff noticed he smelled of alcohol.
The flight, grounded while tests confirmed his blood alcohol level was over the allowed limit.
DGCA urges tighter Air India checks
Switzerland's aviation authority informed India's DGCA, which is now urging Air India to tighten safety checks, especially with a US FAA audit coming up.
The airline says it has zero tolerance for safety breaches and is ramping up crew training and health programs, following incoming CEO Tewolde Gebremariam's push to build a safety culture.