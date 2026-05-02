Air India plans optional in-flight meals, may cut lounge access
Heads up if you fly Air India: The airline is planning to make in-flight meals optional on flights under two hours, both within India and internationally. This could knock more than ₹250 off your ticket price.
They're also looking at removing lounge access from business-class tickets to help bring fares down even further.
Air India trims inclusions amid costs
Rising fuel costs and a weaker rupee have put pressure on Air India's finances, so they're tweaking what's included in your ticket.
Many frequent flyers actually skip lounges anyway, so these changes fit with what travelers want and follow a bigger trend of airlines offering basic fares with add-ons.
The goal is to keep tickets affordable and stay competitive, especially since higher prices could push people toward trains or road trips instead.