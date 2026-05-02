Air India plans optional in-flight meals, may cut lounge access

Air India trims inclusions amid costs

Rising fuel costs and a weaker rupee have put pressure on Air India's finances, so they're tweaking what's included in your ticket.

Many frequent flyers actually skip lounges anyway, so these changes fit with what travelers want and follow a bigger trend of airlines offering basic fares with add-ons.

The goal is to keep tickets affordable and stay competitive, especially since higher prices could push people toward trains or road trips instead.