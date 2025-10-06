Air pollution affecting children's eyesight: Study

Research from China tracking nearly 30,000 schoolkids found that high levels of nitrogen dioxide and PM2.5 (tiny particles in polluted air) are linked to worse eyesight—even after accounting for genetics or screen time. Eye doctors in Delhi say they're seeing more cases of dry eyes, allergies, and eye pain when pollution spikes.

Pollution already harming kids' lungs

Delhi has some of the world's highest PM2.5 levels, which have already caused lasting lung damage in over 2 million kids.

These pollutants slow lung growth and make asthma, bronchitis, and serious infections more common—sometimes even sending kids to the hospital.

The city has started a Graded Response Action Plan to help protect children from these health risks.