PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai's 2nd international airport on Wednesday
Big news for Mumbai flyers: Prime Minister Modi will officially open the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on October 8, 2025.
Built in Ulwe, about an hour from South Mumbai, NMIA is a joint project between Adani Group and Maharashtra's CIDCO.
It's Mumbai's second international airport and promises to make travel in and out of the city much smoother.
NMIA will have capacity for 20 million travelers each year
NMIA kicks off with capacity for 20 million travelers each year—eventually scaling up to a massive 90 million.
The airport brings perks like automated baggage systems, 5G connectivity, and biometric security.
Airlines like Air India and IndiGo are already on board.
Airport is going green with solar power and electric vehicles
The airport is going green with solar power and electric vehicles.
Commercial flights are expected by December after final clearances, with ticket sales starting later this month.
NMIA is set to be a major new hub for India's growing aviation scene—definitely one to watch if you love travel or tech upgrades!