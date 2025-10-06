PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai's 2nd international airport on Wednesday India Oct 06, 2025

Big news for Mumbai flyers: Prime Minister Modi will officially open the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on October 8, 2025.

Built in Ulwe, about an hour from South Mumbai, NMIA is a joint project between Adani Group and Maharashtra's CIDCO.

It's Mumbai's second international airport and promises to make travel in and out of the city much smoother.