Ladakh talks on hold after protests, internet ban continues
Leh, Ladakh is still on edge after deadly protests on September 24 left four people dead when police opened fire.
Protesters were demanding statehood and special protections for the region.
While Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta said things are back to normal, key local groups—Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA)—have pulled out of talks with the government, so discussions about Ladakh's future are now on hold.
Tensions remain high as demands for statehood continue
ABL leaders say it's not really business as usual—there are still internet bans and people detained from the protests.
Cherring Dorjay Lakrook from ABL urged authorities to lift these restrictions to rebuild trust, calling recent questioning of village headmen "an attack on our culture."
The Chief Secretary shared that 30 out of 70 detained youths have been released so far, but overall tensions remain high as demands for statehood continue.