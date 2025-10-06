Ladakh talks on hold after protests, internet ban continues

Tensions remain high as demands for statehood continue

ABL leaders say it's not really business as usual—there are still internet bans and people detained from the protests.

Cherring Dorjay Lakrook from ABL urged authorities to lift these restrictions to rebuild trust, calling recent questioning of village headmen "an attack on our culture."

The Chief Secretary shared that 30 out of 70 detained youths have been released so far, but overall tensions remain high as demands for statehood continue.