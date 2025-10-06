Next Article
Son kills mother for stopping him from stealing jewelry
India
A 20-year-old in Lucknow, Nikhil Yadav alias Golu, was arrested after allegedly killing his 45-year-old mother, Reshma Yadav, on October 3, 2025.
The incident happened when she caught him stealing her jewelry—money troubles from losing big on the Aviator mobile game and piling up app-based loans had pushed him into a corner.
Things escalated during their argument and turned violent.
Nikhil tried to mislead police by faking a robbery
Nikhil tried to fake a robbery but police saw through it using CCTV and tech surveillance. He confessed after being tracked down in Fatehpur, admitting he panicked when caught.
The investigation was completed quickly, and the police team was awarded ₹25,000 for their quick work.
Nikhil now faces legal action under several criminal sections.