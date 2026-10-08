Airlines cancel Riyadh flights after Houthi rebels claim airport strike
India
Several airlines have canceled flights to and from Riyadh after Houthi rebels claimed they had targeted Riyadh airport with a ballistic missile, raising security worries across the region.
Airlines like Air India Express, Akasa Air, and IndiGo have all canceled or diverted flights to keep passengers safe as tensions rise.
Air India Express suspends Riyadh flights
Air India Express has suspended all Riyadh flights until October 10, offering free rescheduling or full refunds.
Akasa Air has also called off certain flights and is giving full refund or reschedule at no additional cost.
Other airlines in the region, including Singapore Air and Philippine Airlines, have adjusted schedules too, so if you're flying soon, double-check your plans before heading out.