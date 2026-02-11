Ajit Pawar gets posthumous lifetime achievement award from SPPU

Other awardees and their fields

The ceremony brought together some big names at the Iravati Karve School of Social Sciences.

Scientist Raghunath Mashelkar praised Pawar's impact on politics and society, especially his push for faster land approvals for Pune International Centre.

Other honorees included Padma Shri Ashok Khade (trade and industry), Appasaheb Dadaba Rajale (cooperatives), Prof Pandit Vidyasagar (education), and dancer Shama Bhate (arts).

Vidyasagar openly talked about faculty shortages in education, while Bhate called for more inclusivity in the arts—a reminder that these awards also spark important conversations about change.