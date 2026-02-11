Ajit Pawar gets posthumous lifetime achievement award from SPPU
Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) just gave a heartfelt tribute to the late Ajit Pawar, former Maharashtra deputy chief minister, by awarding him their top lifetime achievement honor.
The Jeevan Sadhana Gaurav award was presented posthumously on February 10, 2026, during the university's big Foundation Day event—an annual moment where they spotlight people making a real difference in society.
Other awardees and their fields
The ceremony brought together some big names at the Iravati Karve School of Social Sciences.
Scientist Raghunath Mashelkar praised Pawar's impact on politics and society, especially his push for faster land approvals for Pune International Centre.
Other honorees included Padma Shri Ashok Khade (trade and industry), Appasaheb Dadaba Rajale (cooperatives), Prof Pandit Vidyasagar (education), and dancer Shama Bhate (arts).
Vidyasagar openly talked about faculty shortages in education, while Bhate called for more inclusivity in the arts—a reminder that these awards also spark important conversations about change.