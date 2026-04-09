Ajmer washerman Jitendra Kumar hit with nearly ₹600cr tax notice
India
A washerman from Ajmer, Jitendra Kumar, was shocked to get an income tax notice for nearly ₹600 crore in diamond trading transactions, way beyond what he actually earns washing clothes.
The Income Tax Department is now digging into how such massive sums ended up linked to his name.
Authorities probe Surat diamond firm links
Turns out, Kumar's PAN card went missing nearly two years ago (around 2024), and he thinks someone used it for shady deals.
Police and tax officials are investigating possible links to a Surat-based diamond firm and a businessman in Pali.
The case is raising some real questions about financial security and how easily someone's identity can be misused.