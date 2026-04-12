Alappuzha woman, 25, alleges sexual harassment by Sinil Sabad
India
A 25-year-old woman in Alappuzha, Kerala, says she was sexually harassed by a man who helped take her to the hospital after her vehicle crashed on April 4.
The accused, Sinil Sabad, allegedly behaved inappropriately during the ride to get medical help.
Alappuzha police collect statements, review ordered
She reported what happened at the hospital, leading staff to call the police and register a case.
However, she feels let down by how things were handled: her full statement was not taken, and there was no medical exam.
Now, police are collecting witness statements, and senior officials have ordered an internal review of how the case is being investigated.
A detailed report is expected soon.