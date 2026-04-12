Iran blames US's 'unreasonable demands' for Islamabad talks failure

High-stakes negotiations between the United States and Iran in Islamabad have ended without an agreement. The talks, which lasted over 21 hours, were aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. On Sunday, Iranian state media blamed "unreasonable demands" from the US for the failure of these efforts to reach an agreement.

Negotiation details Iranian initiatives rejected by US The Iranian delegation, led by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Abbas Araghchi, had proposed several initiatives during the talks. However, these were rejected by the US side. The Iranian proposal included an end to conflicts in the region, a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the lifting of sanctions, and reconstruction, according to IRNA. The Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said that "the unreasonable demands of the American side prevented the progress of the negotiations."

VP's remarks Leaving Islamabad with our 'final and best offer': US US Vice President JD Vance, who led the American delegation, said they were leaving Islamabad with their "final and best offer." He stressed that a key demand was Iran's commitment not to develop nuclear weapons. He said, "The simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon." He added, "The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement," adding this was more detrimental to Iran than the US.

Advertisement

Iranian response Iran's embassy in Ghana slams US Iran's embassy in Ghana also criticized the US for not getting concessions during the talks. They said Washington's demands were beyond what could be achieved through military action. In a statement, the embassy noted, "They demanded everything they couldn't achieve through war." The embassy claimed that despite these failed negotiations, Tehran stood firm on its position, with the strategic Strait of Hormuz remaining closed.

Advertisement