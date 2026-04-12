IPL 2026: Gaikwad admits lack of 'X-factor' in CSK bowling

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has admitted that his team lacks the "X-factor" in their bowling department, despite securing their first victory of the IPL 2026 season. CSK beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs on Saturday, ending a streak of six consecutive home defeats. The win was largely due to Sanju Samson's century and Jamie Overton's four-wicket haul.

Strategy CSK's proactive approach made the difference: Gaikwad In the post-match presentation, Gaikwad spoke about how the team's strategy with the ball made a difference against Delhi Capitals. He said, "Feels good to finally get the win. Great performance. Always felt that coming here, we had been batting well." The CSK skipper emphasized on their approach of being more effective and proactive, which he believes worked well in this match.

Reflection We do not have that x-factor in the bowling: Gaikwad Gaikwad also reflected on CSK's previous matches, where they were close but some big overs cost them. He said, "We do not have that X-Factor in the bowling, but we have been discussing on how to be more effective and more proactive." The CSK captain praised his team's performance in this match despite being set back in the powerplay. Jamie Overton was CSK's star bowler in the game, claiming 4/18 from four overs.

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