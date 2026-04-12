IPL 2026: Gaikwad admits lack of 'X-factor' in CSK bowling
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has admitted that his team lacks the "X-factor" in their bowling department, despite securing their first victory of the IPL 2026 season. CSK beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs on Saturday, ending a streak of six consecutive home defeats. The win was largely due to Sanju Samson's century and Jamie Overton's four-wicket haul.
Strategy
CSK's proactive approach made the difference: Gaikwad
In the post-match presentation, Gaikwad spoke about how the team's strategy with the ball made a difference against Delhi Capitals. He said, "Feels good to finally get the win. Great performance. Always felt that coming here, we had been batting well." The CSK skipper emphasized on their approach of being more effective and proactive, which he believes worked well in this match.
Reflection
We do not have that x-factor in the bowling: Gaikwad
Gaikwad also reflected on CSK's previous matches, where they were close but some big overs cost them. He said, "We do not have that X-Factor in the bowling, but we have been discussing on how to be more effective and more proactive." The CSK captain praised his team's performance in this match despite being set back in the powerplay. Jamie Overton was CSK's star bowler in the game, claiming 4/18 from four overs.
Match details
A look at match summary
CSK was asked to bat first by Delhi Capitals. Samson (115* off 56 balls) and Ayush Mhatre (59 off 36 balls) helped CSK post a total of 212/2 in their allotted overs. In response, Pathum Nissanka (41 off 24 balls) added a solid partnership with KL Rahul. However, despite Tristan Stubbs's valiant effort of scoring 60 runs off just 30 deliveries, DC fell short as they were bowled out for 189 runs.