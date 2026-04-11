IPL 2026: Ton-up Sanju Samson helps CSK pick first win

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) put on a stellar display in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 115 off just 56 balls, while Ayush Mhatre contributed with a quickfire 59 off 36 deliveries. Their efforts helped CSK post a massive total of 212/2 in their allotted overs. In response, DC were bowled out for 189 runs in 20 overs.

CSK highlights Summary of CSK's innings Samson shared a 62-run stand for the 1st wicket alongside skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. After the latter's dismissal, youngster Ayush Mhatre joined Samson and the two added 113 runs for the 2nd wicket. Samson played beautifully and completed his century off 52 balls. Notably, he was dropped by Pathum Nissanka in the 10th over. Mhatre, who did a resonable job, was retired out in the 18th over of CSK's innings. Samson and Shivam Dube (20*) helped CSK end strongly on 212/2.

Samson Samson hits his 4th century in IPL After three successive failures in CSK colors this season, Samson finally came out all guns blazing. He smashed 15 fours and four sixes, striking at 205.36. Notably, he became the first centurion of IPL 2026. Samson has amassed a tally of 4,841 runs in the IPL from 181 matches at an average of 31.23. This was his 4th IPL hundred (50s: 26). Samson also surpassed 500 IPL runs against DC. He owns 533 runs at 38.07 (50s: 2, 100s: 1).

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T20s Samson completes 400 T20 sixes and 8,500 runs As per ESPNcricinfo, Samson took 334 matches (317 innings) to achieve the feat of 400 sixes. Rohit Sharma (554), Virat Kohli (440), and Suryakumar Yadav (421) are the other Indians in this club. As mentioned, Samson hit 4 sixes and 15 fours against DC. He raced past 8,500 T20 runs (8,537) at 31-plus. He owns 401 sixes. He smashed his 7th T20 hundred (50s: 54).

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Records Notable IPL records made by Samson Samson became the 8th CSK batter to smash an IPL hundred. He joined the likes of Suresh Raina, Mike Hussey, Shane Watson (2), Murali Vijay (2), Ambati Rayudu, Brendon McCullum and Gaikwad (2). Samson owns the 3rd-highest individual score against DC after Chris Gayle's 128* and Jos Buttler's 116. Samson became the 8th batter in IPL history to hit a century against DC. He is also the 2nd from CSK to smash a ton against DC after Murali Vijay.

Record 4th-highest score for Samson in CSK colors As per ESPNcricinfo, Samson now owns the 4th-highest score for CSK in IPL. Highest individual scores for CSK in IPL: 127 - Murali Vijay vs RR, Chennai, 2010 117* - Shane Watson vs SRH, Wankhede, 2018 116* - Mike Hussey vs KXIP, Mohali, 2008 115* - Sanju Samson vs DC, Chennai, 2026*

Mhatre Half-centurion Ayush Mhatre retires out in CSK's clash against DC Mhatre was retired out for 59 runs off 36 balls. The strategic move occurred in the 18th over. Mhatre was batting alongside Samson before CSK decided to retire him out and bring in Dube. Mhatre played a vital hand at number three for CSK and showed his mettle. However, CSK thought of boosting their finish and decided to bring in Dube. Mhatre smoked three fours and four sixes in his knock of 59.

Information 2nd fifty for Mhatre in IPL 2026 In 4 matches this season, the youngster has amassed 133 runs at 33.25. He hit his 2nd fifty. Mhatre, who made his IPL debut last season for CSK, has 373 runs from 11 matches at 33.90. He clocked his 3rd IPL fifty. Overall in T20s, he owns 4 fifties (100s: 2).

Chase A look at the DC's chase DC were off to a strong start with openers Nissanka and KL Rahul adding 61 runs. Rahul perished in the final ball of the 5th over for 18 runs. And in the 6th over, DC lost Nissanka as they became 61/2 from 61/0. Axar Patel and Sameer Rizvi perished quickly with DC being 76/4. A 45-run stand between David Miller and Tristan Stubbs resurrected DC's innings. Stubbs added another 28 runs alongside Ashutosh Sharma. However, DC lost key wickets to end up falling short.

Nissanka Nissanka scores 3rd succesive 40-plus score After scoring 1 run on his IPL debut, Nissanka has since managed three scores of 40-plus. He smashed 44 runs versus Mumbai Indians before following it up with scores worth 41 against Gujarat Titans and CSK respectively. His 41 versus CSK had 5 fours and 2 sixes. From 4 matches this season, Nissanka owns 127 runs at 31.75. His strike rate is 153.01. Overall in T20s, Nissanka has 4,740 runs from 171 matches (166 innings) at 29.62.

Stubbs Stubbs shines with 60, surpasses 3,500 runs in T20s DC's Stubbs scored a 38-ball 60, trying his best to bail his side out. He hit four fours and three sixes in his knock. With this effort, Stubbs raced past 3,500 runs in T20s. He owns 3,505 runs from 170 matches (151 innings) at 34.02. He hit his 13th fifty. Notably, 814 of his T20 runs have come in the IPL from 36 matches at 42.84. He registered his 4th fifty in IPL.

Information Jamie Overton floors DC with a four-fer CSK pacer Jamie Overton was sensational. He clocked 4/18 from his 4 overs. The Englishman owns 5 IPL wickets from 6 matches at 11.21. Overall in T20s, he has amassed 161 wickets from 201 matches (153 innings) at 25.60. He picked his 3rd four-fer.

Do you know? Summary of the other CSK bowlers Noor Ahmad bowled three overs and picked 1/36. Fellow foreign spinner Akeal Hosein bowled 2 overs and managed 0/20. Khaleel Ahmed bagged 1/40 from three overs. Anshul Kamboj finished with three wickets for 35 runs from 4 overs. Gurjapneet Singh clocked 1/39 from 4 overs.