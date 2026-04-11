Sanju Samson completes 8,500 runs and 400 sixes in T20s 

Chennai Super Kings star Sanju Samson has completed 400 sixes in T20 cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter accomplished this milestone with his 3rd maximum in CSK's 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Samson, who moved to CSK ahead of IPL 2026, has made amends with a clutch century after three successive failures.

Knock Samson scores unbeaten 115 as CSK manage 212/2 versus DC Samson shared a 62-run stand for the 1st wicket alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad. After the latter's dismissal, youngster Ayush Mhatre joined Samson and the two added 113 runs for the 2nd wicket. Samson played beautifully and completed his century off 52 balls. Notably, he was dropped by Pathum Nissanka in the 10th over while on 52. Samson and Shivam Dube helped CSK end strongly.

Stats A look at Samson's T20 stats As per ESPNcricinfo, Samson took 334 matches (317 innings) to achieve the feat of 400 sixes. Rohit Sharma (554), Virat Kohli (440), and Suryakumar Yadav (421) are the other Indians in this club. Samson hit 4 sixes and 15 fours against DC. Samson has raced past 8,500 T20 runs (8,537) at 31-plus. He owns 401 sixes. He smashed his 7th T20 hundred (50s: 54).

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IPL Over 220 sixes in IPL; 4 centuries Over 220 of Samson's T20 maximums (224) have been recorded in IPL. The batter has played 181 matches in the league. The batter owns 4,841 runs in the IPL at an average of 31-plus (50s: 26, 100s: 4). Notably, the 2026 season marked Samson's debut for CSK. He earlier represented Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

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