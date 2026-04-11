Half-centurion Ayush Mhatre retires out in CSK's clash against DC

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Ayush Mhatre was retired out for 59 runs off 36 balls in Match 18 of the IPL 2026 season against Delhi Capitals (DC). The strategic move occurred in the 18th over with CSK being 175/2. Mhatre was batting alongside Sanju Samson before CSK decided to retire him out and bring in Shivam Dube. CSK ended up scoring 212/2.

Players Players who have been retired out in the IPL As per Cricbuzz, Mhatre joined these names for retiring out. 28 (23) - R Ashwin vs LSG, Wankhede, 2022 55 (42) - Atharva Taide vs DC, Dharamshala, 2023 43 (31) - Sai Sudharsan vs MI, Ahmedabad, 2023 25 (23) - Tilak Varma vs LSG, Lucknow, 2025 69 (49) - Devon Conway vs PBKS, Mullanpur, 2025 59 (36) - Ayush Mhatre vs DC, Chennai, 2026*

Information Mhatre adds 113-run stand alongside Samson Mhatre walked out when CSK were 62/1. He was thereafter part of a solid 113-run stand alongside Samson. Mhatre played a vital hand at number three for CSK and showed his mettle. However, CSK thought of boosting their finish and decided to bring in Dube.

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Stats 2nd fifty for Mhatre in IPL 2026 Mhatre smoked three fours and four sixes in his knock of 59. In 4 matches this season, the youngster has amassed 133 runs at 33.25. He hit his 2nd fifty. Mhatre, who made his IPL debut last season for CSK, has 373 runs from 11 matches at 33.90. He clocked his 3rd IPL fifty. Overall in T20s, he owns 4 fifties (100s: 2).

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