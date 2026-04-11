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Sanju Samson shines for CSK, slams his 4th IPL hundred
Samson is the first centurion of IPL 2026 (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Sanju Samson shines for CSK, slams his 4th IPL hundred

By Rajdeep Saha
Apr 11, 2026
09:00 pm
What's the story

After three successive failures in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) colors this season, Sanju Samson finally came out all guns blazing. Samson, who was traded to CSK from Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, has smashed a superb century against his former side Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Match 18. It has been a superb effort from Samson's blade.

Information

Centuries for three different IPL teams

This is Samson's 4th century in the IPL. The Team India batsman had hit two centuries in RR colors. Before that, his maiden IPL ton came for Delhi Capitals in 2017. He has now hit centuries for three different franchises.

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