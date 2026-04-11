Samson is the first centurion of IPL 2026 (Image Source: X/@IPL)

Sanju Samson shines for CSK, slams his 4th IPL hundred

By Rajdeep Saha 09:00 pm Apr 11, 202609:00 pm

What's the story

After three successive failures in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) colors this season, Sanju Samson finally came out all guns blazing. Samson, who was traded to CSK from Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, has smashed a superb century against his former side Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Match 18. It has been a superb effort from Samson's blade.