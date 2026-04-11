Sanju Samson shines for CSK, slams his 4th IPL hundred
By Rajdeep Saha
Apr 11, 2026 09:00 pm
What's the story
After three successive failures in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) colors this season, Sanju Samson finally came out all guns blazing. Samson, who was traded to CSK from Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, has smashed a superb century against his former side Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Match 18. It has been a superb effort from Samson's blade.
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Centuries for three different IPL teams
This is Samson's 4th century in the IPL. The Team India batsman had hit two centuries in RR colors. Before that, his maiden IPL ton came for Delhi Capitals in 2017. He has now hit centuries for three different franchises.