Alert! Scammers using fake salary calculator apps to target government employees

How to stay safe?

Once installed, the app lets scammers steal your banking info, intercept OTPs, and empty your account.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) warns that the government does not send APK files via WhatsApp. Always get pay commission updates from official websites—never download apps from unknown sources.

If you've already installed such an app, uninstall it right away and consider a factory reset.

For any cyber fraud, call the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930.