Alert! Scammers using fake salary calculator apps to target government employees
Scammers are using the hype around India's 8th Central Pay Commission to target government employees and pensioners.
Fake WhatsApp messages are offering a "Salary Calculator" app, claiming it can show your revised salary instantly.
But downloading the APK file ("8th CPC Salary Calculator" or "Salary Revision Tool") actually grants fraudsters remote or unauthorized access that can allow them to steal personal and financial data, read SMS/OTPs, install apps and carry out unauthorized transactions.
How to stay safe?
Once installed, the app lets scammers steal your banking info, intercept OTPs, and empty your account.
The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) warns that the government does not send APK files via WhatsApp. Always get pay commission updates from official websites—never download apps from unknown sources.
If you've already installed such an app, uninstall it right away and consider a factory reset.
For any cyber fraud, call the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930.