Allahabad HC grants bail to Shahrukh Khan in PM video India Aug 08, 2025

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Shahrukh Khan, who was arrested for sharing an edited Facebook video that showed PM Modi apologizing to Pakistan.

The main creator of the videos, Ashraf Khan, was accused of making clips mocking Indian leaders and showing Indian jets being shot down—content the state called a threat to national integrity.

Shahrukh's lawyer said he just shared the video and his account may have been misused.