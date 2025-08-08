Next Article
Allahabad HC grants bail to Shahrukh Khan in PM video
The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Shahrukh Khan, who was arrested for sharing an edited Facebook video that showed PM Modi apologizing to Pakistan.
The main creator of the videos, Ashraf Khan, was accused of making clips mocking Indian leaders and showing Indian jets being shot down—content the state called a threat to national integrity.
Shahrukh's lawyer said he just shared the video and his account may have been misused.
Judge noted Shahrukh only shared videos
Despite state opposition, the judge noted Shahrukh only shared (not created) the videos and set conditions for his bail—like not tampering with evidence or skipping court.
The case continues, but for now, Shahrukh is out on bail while Ashraf remains the main accused.