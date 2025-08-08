IAF airlifts 123 people stranded in Uttarkashi floods India Aug 08, 2025

After two sudden cloudbursts hit Uttarkashi's Harsil-Dharali valley on August 5, 2024, the Indian Air Force (IAF) jumped into action—airlifting 123 stranded people and dropping off four tons of relief supplies using helicopters.

The floods left roads blocked and villages cut off, so getting help by air became a lifeline for many.