IAF airlifts 123 people stranded in Uttarkashi floods
After two sudden cloudbursts hit Uttarkashi's Harsil-Dharali valley on August 5, 2024, the Indian Air Force (IAF) jumped into action—airlifting 123 stranded people and dropping off four tons of relief supplies using helicopters.
The floods left roads blocked and villages cut off, so getting help by air became a lifeline for many.
NDRF teams flown in to help with rescues
NDRF teams were flown in to help with rescues, while a special telecom unit got communication lines back up after the floods knocked them out.
Even with heavy rain and landslides making things tough, these efforts kept rescue work moving.
At least 4 dead, over 50 missing
Sadly, at least four people lost their lives and over 50 are still missing in Dharali village.
With ground routes closed and weather unpredictable, these quick aerial missions made all the difference for those stuck in remote mountain areas.