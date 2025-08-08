18 Shiva devotees stranded in Uttarakhand flood, airlifted to safety

Families back home were anxious after seeing flood news

With communication down, families back home were anxious after seeing flood news.

Once contact was restored in Chinyalisaur, everyone breathed easier.

The group adjusted their plans and collected Ganga water from Haridwar instead of Gangotri so they could still complete their pilgrimage.

As group member Hari Om put it, they were just grateful they made it back safe—it felt like a blessing.