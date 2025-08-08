Next Article
18 Shiva devotees stranded in Uttarakhand flood, airlifted to safety
Eighteen Shiva devotees from Madhya Pradesh were rescued after getting stranded during floods in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand.
Their pilgrimage to Gangotri for 'jalabhishek' was cut short by the disaster on August 5, forcing them to take shelter at Sukki Top until an Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter brought them safely to Chinyalisaur.
Families back home were anxious after seeing flood news
With communication down, families back home were anxious after seeing flood news.
Once contact was restored in Chinyalisaur, everyone breathed easier.
The group adjusted their plans and collected Ganga water from Haridwar instead of Gangotri so they could still complete their pilgrimage.
As group member Hari Om put it, they were just grateful they made it back safe—it felt like a blessing.