BSF gets 4,000 new posts after Modi's praise during operation India Aug 08, 2025

Big changes are coming to India's Border Security Force (BSF)!

For the first time ever, the BSF is getting a major upgrade—about 4,000 new jobs are being added for Group 'B' and 'C' personnel.

This move comes after the BSF's standout role in Operation Sindoor received praise from leaders like PM Modi.

The main goal? More chances for promotions and stronger leadership within the force.