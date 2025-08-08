BSF gets 4,000 new posts after Modi's praise during operation
Big changes are coming to India's Border Security Force (BSF)!
For the first time ever, the BSF is getting a major upgrade—about 4,000 new jobs are being added for Group 'B' and 'C' personnel.
This move comes after the BSF's standout role in Operation Sindoor received praise from leaders like PM Modi.
The main goal? More chances for promotions and stronger leadership within the force.
Recruitment rules to be updated
The new plan will bump up positions like Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors, while slightly reducing constable roles to create a better command structure.
With these additions, BSF's total strength will have over 2.18 lakh people—meaning more hands on deck for national security.
The Ministry of Home Affairs will also update recruitment rules so everything lines up with these changes.