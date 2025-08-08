India plans to build 100km of national highways every day
India just set a bold new goal: building 100km of national highways every day—nearly triple the current pace.
Minister Nitin Gadkari shared that after constructing over 12,000km last year, the country is aiming even higher for 2024-25.
The push includes massive project investments and plans to make travel smoother across the country.
Gadkari says this will help India compete with China
This isn't just about more roads—it's about making life easier and boosting India's global game.
With a huge ₹10 lakh crore budget target by March next year, cheaper electric vehicles on the horizon, and cleaner fuel (27% ethanol in petrol by the end of this August), Gadkari says these moves will cut logistics costs and help India compete with countries like China.
If all goes well, getting around could get faster—and greener—for everyone.