India plans to build 100km of national highways every day

Gadkari says this will help India compete with China

This isn't just about more roads—it's about making life easier and boosting India's global game.

With a huge ₹10 lakh crore budget target by March next year, cheaper electric vehicles on the horizon, and cleaner fuel (27% ethanol in petrol by the end of this August), Gadkari says these moves will cut logistics costs and help India compete with countries like China.

If all goes well, getting around could get faster—and greener—for everyone.