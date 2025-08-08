Next Article
IMD warns of very heavy rain in North Bengal
Heads up if you're in North Bengal—IMD says to expect very heavy rain through Monday, especially around Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri.
Since August 8, the region's already seen frequent showers.
Meanwhile, South Bengal (including Kolkata and Howrah) should get a break soon, with just light rain expected after August 10.
Weather warnings, alerts issued
Orange and yellow alerts are out for North Bengal due to risks like flooding and waterlogging.
South Bengal districts also have weather warnings for thunderstorms and strong winds.
Fisherfolk along the West Bengal-Odisha coast are being told to stay off the sea until August 9 because of rough conditions.
Basically: keep an eye on local updates if you're out and about this week!