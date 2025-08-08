Next Article
Thunderstorms, rain likely in Delhi tomorrow: IMD
Heads up, Delhi! The IMD says thunderstorms and some rain are likely on Saturday, so you might want to keep an umbrella handy.
Friday was hot and humid, with temperatures hitting 36.2°C and no rain in sight—but that's about to change.
What about air quality and weather?
Delhi's air quality stayed "moderate" on Friday with an AQI of 116—okay for most people, but those sensitive to pollution should still be a bit careful.
The wet weather could stick around for a few days, with temps expected between 27°C and 36°C on Saturday.