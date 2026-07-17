Allahabad HC issues notices over Taj Mahal 'Tejo Mahalaya' claim
India
The Allahabad High Court has stirred things up by sending notices to the government and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) after a petition claimed the Taj Mahal is actually a Hindu temple called Tejo Mahalaya.
The petitioner wants permission for Hindu prayers inside and an official inspection of the monument, including photos and videos.
Similar petitions dismissed in 2005, 2022
This isn't the first time someone's challenged the Taj Mahal's history: similar petitions were dismissed in 2005 and 2022.
The ASI has repeatedly said it's a Mughal tomb built by Shah Jahan, but debates about its origins just won't go away, keeping social media buzzing every few years.