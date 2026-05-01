Allahabad High Court clarifies caste reference not SC/ST Act violation
India
The Allahabad High Court just clarified that simply calling someone by their caste (without any intention to insult or humiliate) does not break the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The judge pointed out that without proof of intent, these cases could end up misusing the law.
Court quashes summonses, IPC case pending
The case started with a 2019 first information report, or FIR, about an unclear assault, A later recorded statement added caste-related claims, and the complainant said he identified the appellants through CCTV footage.
The court noticed substantial discrepancies, and the medical evidence showed only minor injuries.
Because of these inconsistencies, the original summonses were quashed, but proceedings under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) are still pending.