Allahabad High Court clarifies caste reference not SC/ST Act violation

Court quashes summonses, IPC case pending

The case started with a 2019 first information report, or FIR, about an unclear assault, A later recorded statement added caste-related claims, and the complainant said he identified the appellants through CCTV footage.

The court noticed substantial discrepancies, and the medical evidence showed only minor injuries.

Because of these inconsistencies, the original summonses were quashed, but proceedings under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) are still pending.