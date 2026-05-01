Allahabad High Court denies regular namaz on Ikona public land
India
The Allahabad High Court has turned down a request to hold regular namaz on public land in Ikona village, Uttar Pradesh.
The judges made it clear: everyone has the right to practice their faith, but not if it gets in the way of public order or other people's rights.
Public land is meant for everyone and cannot be reserved for ongoing religious activities that might block access.
State: Abadi land, court flags paperwork
The state argued that the spot is Abadi land, meant for community use, not private claims.
The court also found the petitioner's paperwork unclear and noted that prayers there only happened during Eid before, not regularly.
While private worship is protected, public gatherings can be regulated if they risk disrupting peace or access for others.