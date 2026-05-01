Allahabad High Court denies regular namaz on Ikona public land India May 01, 2026

The Allahabad High Court has turned down a request to hold regular namaz on public land in Ikona village, Uttar Pradesh.

The judges made it clear: everyone has the right to practice their faith, but not if it gets in the way of public order or other people's rights.

Public land is meant for everyone and cannot be reserved for ongoing religious activities that might block access.