Allahabad High Court orders railways pay ₹8L for fetus death

Big legal update: The Allahabad High Court just ruled that if someone loses a fetus (after five months) in a railway accident, it should be treated the same as losing a child.

This came after Savitri Devi and her seven-month-old fetus both died while getting off the Jan Sadharan Express.

The court set aside an earlier decision that denied separate compensation for the unborn child, and now the railways have to pay an extra ₹8 lakh.