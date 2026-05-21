Allahabad High Court rules 'impotent' allegation not defamation when evidenced
India
The Allahabad High Court just decided that calling your husband impotent isn't defamation, as long as you've got solid medical evidence and no bad intentions.
This came up after a woman's husband filed a criminal defamation complaint for damaging his reputation, but she showed a 2024 medical report proving his low testosterone and said their marriage was never consummated.
Court: intent and evidence determine defamation
The court made it clear: honest claims with real evidence, especially in a good-faith complaint to a lawful authority, are protected under the law (Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code).
But if someone makes false or spiteful accusations just to cause harm, that can still count as defamation.
Basically, it all comes down to intent and having facts to back you up.