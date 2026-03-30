Allahabad High Court says Article 21 protects interfaith live-in couples India Mar 30, 2026

The Allahabad High Court just made it clear: interfaith couples in live-in relationships are protected by the Constitution.

When a couple said they feared for their safety, the court recorded in its order that no first information report (FIR) had been registered and reminded everyone that choosing who you want to be with is your right under Article 21: the right to life and personal liberty.