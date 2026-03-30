Allahabad High Court says Article 21 protects interfaith live-in couples
The Allahabad High Court just made it clear: interfaith couples in live-in relationships are protected by the Constitution.
When a couple said they feared for their safety, the court recorded in its order that no first information report (FIR) had been registered and reminded everyone that choosing who you want to be with is your right under Article 21: the right to life and personal liberty.
High court judges clarify live-in legality
The judges also touched on how live-in relationships fit within Indian law.
Justice Vivek Kumar Singh said married people need to get divorced before starting a new live-in, so everyone's rights are respected.
Meanwhile, other judges have ruled that consensual live-ins—even if one person is married—aren't criminal offenses, showing how courts are trying to balance personal freedom with legal responsibilities.