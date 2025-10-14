Next Article
Allahabad University evicts 16 students for ragging, hair-cutting juniors
Allahabad University has suspended and evicted 16 students from Sir Sunderlal Hostel after an anti-ragging squad found proof of mental harassment and physical intimidation against juniors.
The investigation, backed by video and WhatsApp evidence, revealed that seniors called juniors late at night, verbally abused them, and forcibly cut their hair.
Similar case at PCB hostel last month
The suspended students have been told to show up with their parents on October 30, 2025, to give written explanations for their actions.
The probe identified about 15 students involved, including one postgraduate with a history of trouble.
This comes just weeks after a similar case at PCB Hostel in September, prompting the university to tighten its anti-ragging checks across campus.