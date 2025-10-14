UP to give 2 free LPG refills to each woman
This Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh government is stepping in to help with rising fuel costs by offering two free LPG cylinder refills each to 1.86 crore women under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).
The distribution starts October 15 and is part of a big ₹1,500 crore push to support families who need it most.
How the refill subsidy works
The rollout happens in two phases—October-December 2025 and January-March 2026—with the first round covering over one crore Aadhaar-verified women.
If you're eligible, you'll pay upfront for your usual cylinder from Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, or Hindustan Petroleum, but the subsidy lands back in your bank account within four days.
Even those with smaller (5kg) cylinders or just one connection are included.
Over 18 million PMUY connections in UP
UP leads India in PMUY connections—over 18 million homes now use cleaner cooking fuel thanks to this scheme launched in 2016.
By offering free refills during festival season, the state hopes to make life a bit easier for women and encourage safer kitchens at home.