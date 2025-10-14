UP to give 2 free LPG refills to each woman

How the refill subsidy works

The rollout happens in two phases—October-December 2025 and January-March 2026—with the first round covering over one crore Aadhaar-verified women.

If you're eligible, you'll pay upfront for your usual cylinder from Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, or Hindustan Petroleum, but the subsidy lands back in your bank account within four days.

Even those with smaller (5kg) cylinders or just one connection are included.