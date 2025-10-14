Next Article
'Beat up' Basava followers: Lingayat swami's statement sparks row
Kada Siddeshwara Swami, head of Siddhagiri Maha Samsthan, caused an uproar after saying that Lingayat swamijis and leaders associated with the Basava Samskruti Abhiyan who don't stick to Basaveshwara's teachings should be "beaten up with footwear."
He made the statement at a Maharashtra event on October 9.
The Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha quickly called his words "abusive and vulgar," demanding legal action and planning protests across Karnataka.
Controversy comes amid growing debates over Lingayat religion recognition
This controversy comes just as debates over recognizing Lingayats as a separate religion are heating up in Karnataka.
Both BJP and Congress are trying to win over Lingayat voters, while tensions between reformist and traditionalist groups within the community keep growing.