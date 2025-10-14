'Beat up' Basava followers: Lingayat swami's statement sparks row India Oct 14, 2025

Kada Siddeshwara Swami, head of Siddhagiri Maha Samsthan, caused an uproar after saying that Lingayat swamijis and leaders associated with the Basava Samskruti Abhiyan who don't stick to Basaveshwara's teachings should be "beaten up with footwear."

He made the statement at a Maharashtra event on October 9.

The Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha quickly called his words "abusive and vulgar," demanding legal action and planning protests across Karnataka.