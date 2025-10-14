India plans to boost nuclear power to 100GW by 2047

Nuclear energy could cut fossil fuel use

This move is all about cleaner, reliable energy for India's future. With power demand rising, nuclear energy could cut fossil fuel use and help meet climate goals.

The government has already set aside ₹20,000 crore in the FY26 budget for a new Nuclear Energy Mission focused on small modular reactors (SMRs)—think flexible, affordable mini-nuclear plants that can even help clean up transport and industry.

Companies like NPCIL and NTPC are expected to play big roles, with Tata Power expressing interest in entering the sector as India aims for a greener grid by 2047.