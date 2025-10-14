India plans to boost nuclear power to 100GW by 2047
India just announced a bold plan to ramp up its nuclear power capacity from 8.8GW to a massive 100GW by 2047.
The Central Electricity Authority wants to invest over ₹19 lakh crore and update old nuclear laws, making it easier for private companies to join in and for projects to get off the ground faster.
Nuclear energy could cut fossil fuel use
This move is all about cleaner, reliable energy for India's future. With power demand rising, nuclear energy could cut fossil fuel use and help meet climate goals.
The government has already set aside ₹20,000 crore in the FY26 budget for a new Nuclear Energy Mission focused on small modular reactors (SMRs)—think flexible, affordable mini-nuclear plants that can even help clean up transport and industry.
Companies like NPCIL and NTPC are expected to play big roles, with Tata Power expressing interest in entering the sector as India aims for a greener grid by 2047.