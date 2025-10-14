Kerala aims for universal health coverage by 2031

Plans to set up community-level health action plans

To make this happen, Kerala will set up community-level health action plans and upgrade every medical college into a top-tier care center, boosting both treatment and research.

There's also a new International Ayurveda Research Centre in the works, aiming to promote traditional medicine and wellness tourism.

The seminar brought together key leaders who reviewed a decade of health achievements and mapped out what's next for healthcare in the state.