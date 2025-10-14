Kerala aims for universal health coverage by 2031
Kerala just announced a big goal: universal health coverage for all its residents by 2031.
Health Minister Veena George shared the news at the 'Vision 2031' seminar, highlighting how the state is stepping up efforts to prevent infections and handle outbreaks—especially as lifestyle diseases and rare infections are on the rise.
Kerala is also rolling out an 'epidemic intelligence system' to catch health threats early and respond quickly.
Plans to set up community-level health action plans
To make this happen, Kerala will set up community-level health action plans and upgrade every medical college into a top-tier care center, boosting both treatment and research.
There's also a new International Ayurveda Research Centre in the works, aiming to promote traditional medicine and wellness tourism.
The seminar brought together key leaders who reviewed a decade of health achievements and mapped out what's next for healthcare in the state.