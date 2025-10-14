Invest $2.2B in climate resilience, India can save $46B: Study
A fresh report from the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED), out October 14, says India could dodge over $46 billion in climate disaster losses by putting just $2.2 billion into early climate resilience moves—think drought-proofing and better social support systems.
Without action, India could lose $11.16 billion to climate shocks, according to the study.
For every dollar spent upfront, India could save over $5
The study, which looked at decades of disaster data, found that investing early in resilience cuts losses to just 27%, compared to higher losses if help comes later.
For every dollar spent upfront, India could save over $5 in avoided damage and development setbacks.
The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) gets a shoutout for blending jobs with climate adaptation—over 75% of its projects directly boost climate resilience.
Early resilience steps don't just save money
Early resilience steps don't just save money—they help break poverty cycles and protect communities for generations.
With India's digital tools like Jan Dhan accounts and Aadhaar making support delivery faster, the study suggests tying disaster funding and early warning systems even closer to social protection.
It's a reminder that smart planning now can mean a safer, more stable future.