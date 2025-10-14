Invest $2.2B in climate resilience, India can save $46B: Study

For every dollar spent upfront, India could save over $5

The study, which looked at decades of disaster data, found that investing early in resilience cuts losses to just 27%, compared to higher losses if help comes later.

For every dollar spent upfront, India could save over $5 in avoided damage and development setbacks.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) gets a shoutout for blending jobs with climate adaptation—over 75% of its projects directly boost climate resilience.